Biggest questions Boston Bruins need to answer during training camp
By Scott Roche
A new NHL season is finally here. The Boston Bruins kick off training camp Wednesday at Warior Ice Arena and believe it or not, the first preseason game is Sunday afternoon at the TD Garden against the New York Rangers. It feels like yesterday that they were playing the Florida Panthers in the second-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
After another offseason of change with additions to subtractions to the roster, head coach Jim Montgomery enters training camp with some questions regarding his roster. Of course, the big question is whether or not goalie Jeremy Swayman and the Bruins can agree on a contract or not. As camp opens, here are questions the Bruins need to answer ahead of the season opener against the Panthers on Oct. 8.
Who is the backup goalie?
Ok, so of course, signing Swayman will play a big role in who the goaltending tandem is when the puck drops on a new season. If he’s there, then there is a battle between newly-acquired Joonas Korpisalo and youngster Brandon Bussi to be the backup. If Swayman isn’t signed, then it’s a battle to see who starts the season as the starter.
The Bruins taking Korpisalo back in the trade is still a head-scratcher, but they must be banking on goalie coach Bob Essensa helping him regain his confidence and perform better. Easier said than done. Bussi on the other hand has shown some promise and had two very good seasons in the AHL with Providence. If Bussi outperforms Korpisalo and Swayman is signed, the decisions would get very interesting for Boston.
Who replaces Jake DeBrusk?
This is going to be what I have my eyes on in camp. Who replaces Jake DeBrusk after he left in free agency for the Vancouver Canucks? Replacing his production is going to be very difficult for whoever slots into his spot, but is this the season that Fabian Lysell breaks camp in the NHL? It feels like it’s his best chance.
Fellow prospect Georgii Merkulov will have a say in camp for a spot and let’s not overlook veteran Tyler Johnson who was signed to a PTO. Does Morgan Geekie slide up as the second-line right wing? If so, then does someone replace him lower in the lineup? The possibilities are endless and you ge the feeling that the result isn’t something we see coming.
Who ends up being on the fourth-line?
Seeing how things play out on the Bruins fourth-line is going to be interesting, to say the least. John Beecher should have a hold on the center spot on that line, but who will be his wings? Max Jones comes over from the Anaheim Ducks and is a perfect player for what the Black and Gold like from their fourth line, while Riley Tufte is another player who will be fighting for a spot.
Justin Brazeau came up late in the season and provided grit and even some surprising production down there, even playing well in the playoffs. Prospects Riley Duran and Trevor Kuntar might have a say as camp goes along. They would be considered a long shot, but anything is possible.
It’s an exciting time of year for hockey fans, the NHL is back and preseason games start this upcoming weekend. As far as the Bruins go, there is no shortage of storylines to watch over the next couple of weeks before the regular season begins for real next month.