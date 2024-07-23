3 former Bruins players we're glad are gone, 2 we wish never left
By Scott Roche
It was another offseason of change for the Boston Bruins, as it always is. Gone are some players who were a key part of the organization over the six-plus years, while GM Don Sweeney filled a pair of his team needs in free agency with center Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov.
There is still one major unfinished business that Sweeney needs to tend to and that is finalizing a contract with goalie Jeremy Swayman after trading Linus Ullmark last month to the Ottawa Senators. When some players come in, that means some have to go out the door whether it's through a trade or free agency.
With the comings and goings likely complete and it's been three weeks since free agency began, it's time to look at three former Bruins players we're glad are gone and two we wish never left the Black and Gold.
Bruins fans should be glad Derek Forbort is gone
If there is one thing that Derek Forbort will be remembered for during his time with the Bruins, it was the way he killed penalties with Brandon Carlo and his willingness to block shots whether it was at even strength or on the penalty kill. His most productive season in Boston was in 2021-22 when he blocked 100 shots, dished out 133 hits, and averaged over 18 minutes a night in 76 games.
The last two seasons, however, were frustrating for the 6-foot-4, 208-pound left-shot blueliner as he battled injuries, which limited him to just 35 games in 2023-24. He underwent surgery in March and worked his way back into the lineup slowly in the postseason, but he just wasn't the same player. He left in free agency for the Vancouver Canucks and that's Ok with the way Mason Lohrei quickly progressed into a top-six defenseman for the future.