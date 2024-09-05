2 former Boston Bruins who could return on a PTO
By Scott Roche
Last season, Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney brought in a couple of players on a PTO ahead of training camp. Danton Heinen and Alex Chiason were brought in and in the end, Heinen hung around a couple of weeks into the 2023-24 season before signing a contract and becoming a key piece in Jim Montgomery’s lineup. He ended up with 17 goals and 19 assists last season which earned him a payday with the Vancouver Canucks in free agency.
Over the weekend, the Bruins announced that they signed former Stanley Cup champion Tyler Johnson to a PTO after spending last season with the Chicago Blackhawks. He won the Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021 and brings a lot of regular season and postseason experience. With training camp scheduled to begin in a couple of weeks at Warrior Ice Arena, Sweeney has more options still out there to bring in on a PTO, and here are two former Bruins’ who could return on one.
Blake Wheeler
One former Bruin has something left in the tank, despite a dip in production last season with the New York Rangers is Blake Wheeler. He only played in 54 games with nine goals and 12 assists before suffering an injury. He started his career in 2008-09 with the Black and Gold and a return could rejuvenate him.
Now the Bruins’ don’t need him to come and be the Blake Wheeler he was for a lot of his time with the Winnipeg Jets, but he is a veteran who could come into a contender and provide some leadership and some experience to the bottom-six. Taking a flyer on Wheeler on a PTO is a rather big low-risk, high-reward situation.
James van Riemsdyk
Yes, I know, the Bruins let him walk in free agency, but he has yet to find a home and would be worth bringing back on a PTO. Last season he was a key part of the first power-play unit early in the season and eventually worked his way into being a mainstay in the lineup when Montgomery didn’t make him a healthy scratch, which was a smart decision.
Is he going to come in and be a difference-maker? No, but he brings work-man-like energy and I’m not sure how many people saw 11 goals and 27 assists of production coming from JVR, but if he was able to come somewhat close to matching those numbers, especially in the goal-scoring department, he’s worth taking a shot with a PTO. You know what you’re getting of you’re the Bruins.
It’s certainly going to be an interesting training camp for the Bruins and it’s always nice to bring in players on PTO’s to spice up the competition for everyone. Wheeler and van Riemsdyk are both certainly low-risk, high-reward PTO options that remain on the open market for Sweeney to consider.