Former Boston Bruins Defenseman & Forward Struggling for Work
By Scott Roche
Last summer, Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney signed several free agents on team-friendly deals that ended up being a big part of the 2023-24 success the Black and Gold had. A lot of those players inked one-year deals and became free agents this summer. Two of them are still looking for work one month ahead of training camps opening across the league.
To have success last season, the Bruins needed all of their players, from younger players to veterans, to contribute, and that is what they did. Several free agents left this summer and two have yet to find work and it's somewhat surprising. Here are two former Boston players who could end up with a PTO the closer we get to camps next month.
Kevin Shattenkirk
Last summer, Kevin Shattenkirk signed a one-year deal with the Bruins and played a key role for Jim Montgomery. He logged some key power-play minutes and produced six goals and 24 points in 61 regular season games. As it happens often, Montgomery held him out of the lineup on some nights to save the wear and tear on his body throughout the season.
It's somewhat surprising that he still doesn't have a job as he is the perfect player for a contending team to bring in a seventh defenseman who can play in multiple situations throughout the season. A team rebuilding would be wise to give him a look as he could work well with a young defenseman. It would be surprising if he isn't in a training camp in a couple of weeks.
James van Riemsdyk
One of the more underrated forwards in the Bruins lineup last season was veteran James van Riemsdyk. At the beginning of the season, he made a living in front of the opposing goalie and scoring power-play goals. He came in and finished with 11 goals and 27 assists in 71 regular season games and I'm not sure too many people saw that production coming.
Like Shattenkirk, van Riemsdyk is a PTO candidate and would be a good addition to a team looking for some middle or bottom-six help. As a veteran, he would likely prefer a spot with a contender looking to bolster their lineup. It's a little surprising that the Bruins have not reached out to sign him to a PTO and add him to the roster if there is any money left after Jeremy Swayman is signed.
These two veterans still have something left in the tank for a contender, it's not out of the question that they find their way onto a roster ahead or during camp on a PTO. Both players can bring value to a team looking for a veteran presence.