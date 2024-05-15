2 Bruins to give credit to, 2 who still needs to step it up following Game 5 win
Who still needs to step it up
David Pastrnak (forward)
I never thought I would be saying this, but Pastrnak really needs to step it up if Boston wants this series to go any further against Florida. Yes, he scored in Game 4 in Boston, but that only gives him three points in his last five games since the overtime-winning goal in Game 7 vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Pastrnak has tallied four goals throughout the playoffs, but as someone who is, as they say, getting paid the big bucks, the expectation remains that the scoring should be going through you, not past you.
In the series with the Leafs, head coach Jim Montgomery called out Pastrnak and he came back with a vengeance, maybe it's time for it to happen again.
Anyone taking a faceoff
Part of Boston's stumbling points throughout the playoffs have been at the faceoff dot where they have either allowed a goal because of it or not been able to sustain a potential offensive possession. All of this could be remedied if they could be a bit more consistent in the circle.
With the average faceoff winning percentage at 45.5% (minimum 100 faceoffs taken), that does not bode well for you defensively or offensively. 50% would be reasonable, but even so, reasonable is not what you want out of a team looking to steal a series from another team who has more offensive depth.
The best faceoff winning percentage, according to Fox Sports is Coyle with a 46.1%. Above the average for the top four players, but still not great at all. If the Bruins want to take their series with the Panthers more than six games, they will have to dig in on the dot and both learn from their mistakes.
When/where is Game 6?
Game 6 will be in Boston at TD Garden on Friday, May 17 - puck drop at the moment is TBD.