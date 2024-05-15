2 Bruins to give credit to, 2 who still needs to step it up following Game 5 win
Giving some credit
Jeremy Swayman (Goaltender)
I mean first of all, you have to give credit where credit is due. Goaltender Jeremy Swayman has saved the Bruins' season multiple times throughout the series, but no series of saves was any better than in the closing seconds of Tuesday night's game.
Swayman stopped multiple chances from the Panthers including a shot from point-blank range by Sam Reinhart to preserve the visitors' lead in the waning seconds of the game.
Swayman finished the contest with 28 saves. While it's not a series-high for him with his previous high coming just the game before where he made 38, what impressed most was how calm andcompsed he was at all times in the crease on Tuesday. Some goalies would crack under the pressure, but not Swayman.
Charlie McAvoy (Defenseman)
Going into Game 5, one of the keys to Boston winning was getting good shots on net and getting them through traffic to Florida netminder Sergei Bobrovsky seeing as he looked a bit shaky and nervous to say the least thus far.
When you hear about success in shots on goal, the typical thought process goes to players like David Pastrnak or Charlie Coyle, maybe even Jake DeBrusk. Instead, the key offensive play from the Bruins came from an unlikely source: defenseman, Charlie McAvoy.
McAvoy delivered the game-winning goal on a wrist shot from the center point that beat Bobrovsky on the glove side. The goal was challenged by the Panthers on the contention that it was goaltender interference, but much to the relief of Bruins' fans, it stood.
McAvoy also added a helper to his resume on Morgan Geekie's goal, giving him two points on the night. He also took a team-leading six shots on goal, and took home the second-highest time on the ice at 23:26 - second only to fellow defenseman Hampus Lindholm, who skated to the tune of a 25:33 clip.