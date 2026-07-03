Post-Atlantic Division power rankings send Bruins fans a concerning outlook

The NHL Draft and free agency have come and gone. There are still some free agents that are unsigned and will likely find new homes before training camp begins in September. Over the last couple of weeks, there has been some big turnover in the Eastern Conference and Atlantic Division. That is not good news for the Boston Bruins.

After a week of turnover and free agency signings, most of the big names are in place. Let's power rank the Atlantic Division with two days of free agency in the books.

8. Detroit Red Wings

Patience is wearing thin with the Detroit Red Wings fanbase, especially after they fell apart down the stretch of the regular season and missed the playoffs. It was something that somehow, someway, had Steve Yzerman survive and keep his job. Not sure how.

Anyway, Detroit signed former Bruins forward Viktor Arvidsson in free agency to a two-year contract with an AAV of $5 million. The speedy forward is coming off a season where he had 25 goals and 29 assists in his only season in Boston. Hope there is more to be done here by Yzerman.

7. Ottawa Senators

It can't be stated how big a loss Brady Tkachuk is for the Senators. Patience was wearing thin with the fanbase, but his loss is going to be felt next season. Ottawa acquired William Eklund from the San Jose Sharks, but there is a lot of work that needs to be done.

Linus Ullmark's future has questions surrounding it after a difficult season with the Senators, and there was some thought that he might be moved this summer. Out of all the teams near the bottom, Ottawa has the best chance to climb before opening night.

6. Toronto Maple Leafs

Honestly, you could have put the Boston Bruins here. However, since the Black and Gold made the playoffs last season, they'll get the nod over their rivals, for now. Things can't get any worse for the Maple Leafs next season than they were this past season, and their fortunes changed when they won the NHL Draft Lottery back in May.

They are going to get Auston Matthews back healthy, they shipped out Brandon Carlo, and they have Gavin McKenna in the fold after taking him first overall in last week's Entry Draft.

5. Boston Bruins

Not sure what's going on in Boston right now. We know that general manager Don Sweeney loves goalies, but he has somehow passed that obsession with overloading on defensemen. I kid you not. There are so many that there have to be moves coming this summer, with players being sent out in trades.

Sweeney sent Joonas Korpisalo to the New York Rangers, clearing him off the books, and let Arvidsson walk in free agency to the Red Wings. Boston acquired right wing JJ Peterka from the Utah Mammoth and defenseman Will Borgen from the Rangers. The latter doesn't move the needle in terms of filling the right-shot need on defense.

4. Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning signed defenseman John Carlson in free agency, forward Ilya Mikheyev, and Jeffrey Viel, a former Boston forward. They traded Nick Paul to the Toronto Maple Leafs for Dennis Hildeby, but they will bring back most of the same roster as they had last year. With Andrei Vasilevskiy between the pipes, they are always going to be in the mix and a playoff team again.

3. Montreal Canadiens

Like Detroit and Boston, the Canadiens haven't done much to date with their roster, but truth be told, they are in a good position where just a few tweaks will be good enough to finish in the top 3 in the division and be a playoff team again next season. Expect some moves at some point here.

2. Buffalo Sabres

Like Tampa Bay and Montreal, the Sabres are in a great spot roster-wise going into next season. If they land a capable goalie, say maybe Connor Hellebuyck, then they could move up one spot. That's what kept them from advancing to the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes. Add a goalie to this group and watch out.

1. Florida Panthers

The Panthers didn't really need to make many moves, as injured players returning healthy next season are going to be a big lift, but that didn't stop them from loading up. They acquired Brady Tkachuk and brought back Radko Gudas. They let Sergei Bobrovsky walk in free agency and acquired Jacob Markstrom from the New Jersey Devils. They also acquired former Bruins forward Garnet Hathaway. Good luck beating this team in a best-of-seven series next spring.