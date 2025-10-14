Boston Bruins' division rival receives devastating injury news on star forward

If there is one team that knows a thing or two about injuries to star players, it's the Boston Bruins. Last year, they lost defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy to season-ending injuries. Just two games into the season, Lindholm is dealing with another injury and has missed the last two games. However, he joined the Bruins on their current three-game road trip, which is a good sign.

One week into the 2025-26 season, another Atlantic Division team has already suffered a big injury, and this one sounds like it's going to cost a star some time. Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk suffered a hand injury in Monday afternoon's 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators at home. On Tuesday, head coach Travis Green said that his star will miss about a month, maybe more.

"He’s going to miss a significant amount of time," Green said. "We’ll know more in the next 24 hours. We don’t know exactly, but it’s four weeks plus. We don’t know exactly."

Brady Tkachuk injury is a big loss for Senators

Bruins fans know how good Tkachuk is and what he means to Ottawa. This is rather big news for the Black and Gold, and they are scheduled to face the Senators three times in the next month in somewhat of an odd scheduling quirk.

The two teams are scheduled to meet on Oct. 27 in Ottawa before the Senators visit the TD Garden on Nov. 6. One week later, on Nov. 13, Boston will be back in Ottawa for a third matchup early in the season.

Last year, the Senators made the Stanley Cup Playoffs after acquiring goalie Linus Ullmark in a trade with Boston. Goaltending was a weakness for Ottawa, but they solved that with a trade with Don Sweeney. This year, they figure to be in the mix again, and the Bruins hope to be, which makes the early-season games important for later in the season.