One jersey that the Boston Bruins must bring back for the 2026-27 season

When it comes to Boston Bruins' jerseys throughout their history, there have been a few, aside from the famous spoked-B. Over time, the NHL and their teams have released new jersey's that come with the Stadium Series or Outdoor Games.

Boston fans saw it this past season when the Black and Gold donned a new Stadium Series jersey for their February game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Raymond James Stadium. When it comes to jerseys that Boston has worn in the past and jerseys that fans would love to see brought back, many are split. However, The Athletic went through each NHL team and picked one jersey that each team should bring back, and Boston's was, well, spot on.

The Athletic nails which jersey the Bruins should bring back

Fluto Shinzawa picked a classic jersey, the one worn against the Philadelphia Flyers in Lake Tahoe in 2021. It was sharp-looking with the yellow and logo.

"The one-off jersey the Bruins wore against the Philadelphia Flyers at Lake Tahoe had a bold primary color and brash accents,'' Shinzawa wrote.

There have been a few jerseys that the Black and Gold have worn, but the jersey worn in Lake Tahoe is certainly one that needs to come back, even if just for a few games. How about when the Flyers visit the TD Garden this upcoming season? It still has the spoked-B with the Bear on the sleeve.

While the white jersey with the spoked-B is a classic, the yellow that was worn five years ago is a classic that needs to be brought back. It stands out and is very sharp-looking. Sometimes the NHL and teams overdo a retro jersey or a Stadium Series or Outdoor Game jersey, but this was a home run for Boston and needs to be worn more.

Most fans are up for change sometimes when it comes to jerseys worn, but there is no doubt that most would welcome the Lake Tahoe jersey back.