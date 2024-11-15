One Free Agent the Bruins Should Regret Not Re-Signing

Over the summer, Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney let some key pieces of the last few seasons leave in free agency while bringing in some high-priced talent. Coming in was Elias Lindholm at center and Nikita Zadorov on defense. Sweeney also brought in some bottom-six talent, but there was one area that he failed to address.

Jake DeBrusk was one of the players who left in free agency that Sweeney should have made more of an attempt to retain. Instead, the 14th overall pick of the 2015 Entry Draft left for the Vancouver Canucks, joining Derek Forbort and Danton Heinen from last season's Bruins’ roster.

Through the first 18 games of the season, scoring has been an issue for the Bruins. At times this season, their fourth line has carried them, not something a team that is contending for a playoff spot, never mind a Stanley Cup, should be relying on. Whatever Jim Montgomery has tried hasn’t worked in terms of lineup shake-ups. If there is one player that they should be considered missing, it’s DeBrusk.

Yes, I know that he is likely not on top of the scoring list, but he brought more to the table that the Bruins are missing. He was very good on the power play and the power play has been nothing short of a disaster this season. Their last man-advantage goal? Nov. 3 against the Seattle Kraken and that was scored by Charlie Coyle on a nice move. Since then, the power-play has been nothing short of troubling.

DeBrusk was a reliable penalty-killer and was good at even strength with what he did. He got to the dirty areas, used his speed to create separation on rushes, and was one of their better forecheckers. All areas that Boston is struggling in right now.

Bruins miss Jake DeBrusk

Yeah, I know, making the money work would have been very difficult for Sweeney. However, many people won’t want to admit it, but despite his struggles at times, DeBrusk was a big piece of what the Bruins did. Was he inconsistent? Yes, but right now, so are some of your stars. It happens in the NHL to the best players, but DeBrusk gave you some of the little things the Black and Gold are missing now.

Did DeBrusk frustrate Bruins fans at times? Yes, but right now, he would be beneficial to the Bruins lineup. It is easy to sit back and say that signing Zadorov was someone who Boston may regret signing, but losing DeBrusk is someone they might regret not re-signing and letting get away.