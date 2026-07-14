One Don Sweeney decision this offseason could come back to haunt the Bruins

Free agency can cause tough decisions in any sport. Front offices must determine which players they want and can try to retain, while letting others eventually walk. Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney once again faced some tough decisions this summer.

He had two key free agents that he needed to decide on, forward Viktor Arvidsson and defenseman Andrew Peeke. The decision was going to be a rather easy one when it came to Peeke, as it was clear for a long time that it was time that both parties moved on from each other. That's what happened when Peeke signed with the Utah Mammoth.

As for Arvidsson, well, that was a tougher decision. In the end, the signs were there that there was going to be a separation after the Bruins acquired JJ Peterka from the Mammoth for a pair of first-round draft picks. However, did that really mean that the end was here for good? He ended up remaining in the Atlantic Division and signing with the Detroit Red Wings. It was a deal that, honestly, the Bruins could have done.

Red Wings signing of Viktor Arvidsson listed as good contract this summer

Harman Dayal of The Athletic listed the Top 9 contracts this summer handed out, and Arvidsson's was there. He signed for two years with an AAV of $5 million. That is something that Boston could have done, despite adding Peterka. You can never have too much scoring, no?

"Arvidsson is 33 and injury-prone, so this isn’t to say it’s a completely risk-free deal, but the odds are stacked in the Red Wings’ favor,'' wrote Dayal.

So here's the thing: Arvidsson found a different gear in Boston this past season. Yes, he battled injuries, but still managed 25 goals and 29 assists in 69 games. If Boston is going to bring back Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittlestadt, then retaining Arvidsson at $5 million to keep arguably one of the top second lines last season in the NHL together wasn't worth it?

This could end up being a massive get for Steve Yzerman in Detroit, as patience is growing thin when it comes to missing the playoffs. In Boston, you can't deny the heat is on Sweeney after some concerning rosters were put together with some of the stars in the prime of their careers. Everybody around the Black and Gold got better this offseason, but have the Bruins? That's why making a run and keeping Arvidsson at the AAV, the Red Wings got him for was well worth the gamble.