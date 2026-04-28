One Bruins organization, two realities as Providence rolls while Boston unravels

It's important to look on the positive side of life, and fans of the Boston Bruins organization as a whole are struggling to do that with the way the NHL team's playoffs are going. If any fan reading this needs a piece of good news, it's that the red-hot Providence Bruins are about to start their playoff run, and as the AHL's top team, they could be fun to watch.

If things don't go to plan on Tuesday night for Boston, you have tons of time to fire up an AHL streaming subscription and lock in for the rest of the Calder Cup Playoffs. You have the league's top goaltender and MVP in Michael DiPietro, a blueline that can move the puck, led by Frederic Brunet (who you might want to keep a close eye on), and an exciting group of forwards.

The goaltending side might not be much different than fans have been watching at the NHL level, but high-flying offense and puck-moving defenders could be a breath of fresh air over the next two months. Even better, Providence looks like they are going to enjoy the moment and actually give fans something to be optimistic about, as seen at the end of their practice on Monday.

Providence practice ends with a QMJHL playoff style scrum. All in good fun, of course pic.twitter.com/rGJWxYQxLU — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) April 27, 2026

Contrast that with the Boston team, whos practice today consisted of a ticked off group that is searching for answers. The good news there is that the players are actually feeling the tension and the importance of the moment, as they could've had every fan fooled with the way they played in Games 3 and 4 in their home rink.

Marco Sturm on the Bruins' mindset after yesterday's blowout loss:



"Today, they came in — they were pissed. You could see it in practice. ... We have a one-game mission. ... That was the message today." pic.twitter.com/ce2699VnbD — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 27, 2026

I promised to keep this positive, and I spent four paragraphs taking veiled shots at the way the Bruins played in their last two games. Sadly, they deserve the shots, and until they prove to their fans that they care, the shots will continue.

Until then, good luck to Providence, DiPietro, Brunet, Matthew Poitras, and the rest of the roster. We'll (hopefully) see some of you in Boston next year. Let's try to bring a winning attitude to the organization and carry it over to the NHL club. It all starts on Friday against the Springfield Thunderbirds.