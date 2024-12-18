One Boston Bruins Player Whose Ice Time Needs to Increase Significantly

One area that the Boston Bruins have been lacking this year has been secondary production. Slowly, that has been getting better under interim coach Joe Sacco and this weekend, GM Don Sweeney took a flyer on former New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom. It remains to be seen if this ends up being a move that works out.

There are some players with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) who could be the answer to the lineup. Matthew Poitras, Fabian Lysell, and Georgii Merkulov are the names often mentioned and one of them is playing so well that he should be getting more ice time in Boston.

Matthew Poitras deserves more ice with the Bruins

Before the Bruins fired Jim Montgomery, they sent Poitras, a promising young center to Providence and the former coach had a message for the second-round pick of the 2022 Entry Draft. It’s clear that he heard that message and he is playing his best hockey of his short pro career with a six-game goal streak.

Poitras is making strides in all areas of his game and he deserves another shot in Boston and more playing time. You can make the case that he could be the answer right now in the top six for the Black and Gold behind Elias Lindholm. Charlie Coyle is and always has been at his best when he centers the third line. Nothing against the Massachusetts native, but the Bruins top-nine are better when he’s there.

Now there is saying that he deserves more ice and him being called up and getting more ice time are two different things. Despite the success and growth he showed from last season to this season, he was sent down a month ago, but he has done everything that was asked of him and should be back in Boston. Let’s not overlook the fact that he has done a nice job of setting up teammates while also producing himself. There is no doubt that he deserves more ice time in the NHL sooner than later.