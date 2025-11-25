Oilers finding out what Bruins already knew about Trent Frederic

When Trent Frederic played for the Boston Bruins, there were nights when he was tough to find on the ice, and there were other nights when he was making a big impact. A lot of nights, it was one or the other with very little in between.

Frederic was going to be a free agent at the end of last season, and despite being injured at the trade deadline in March, he was still traded. The Edmonton Oilers and general manager Stan Bowman traded for the 2016 first-round draft pick for a package that included prospects in a deal that included a third team, the New Jersey Devils.

A prototypical power forward, Frederic played in just one regular-season game before suiting up for 22 playoff games during Edmonton's run to the Stanley Cup Final. He had a goal and four points as the Oilers went back to the Stanley Cup Final for a second straight season, only to come up short for a second straight season to the Florida Panthers. Bowman invested long-term in Frederic and signed him to an eight-year contract with a $3.85 million AAV over the offseason. After struggling to start 2025-26, Oilers fans are finding out what the Bruins knew about the former University of Wisconsin forward.

Oilers finding out about what the Bruins knew about Trent Frederic

At first glance, Frederic's new contract seems like a massive overpay. So far through the early part of this season, that's proven to be true. He has two goals and no assists this season to date, and has severely underperformed. Or so Edmonton fans think.

This is actually something that is not surprising to Bruins fans. During his time in Boston, he would be someone who is not afraid to play a physical game and drop the gloves, but he would take ill-timed penalties and lack production of any kind. Sound familiar, Oilers' fans?

He has come under fire already for his lackluster start to the season, and if there is one thing Boston fans know, it may not get better. Aside from two seasons, 2022-23 and 2023-24, where he had his two best years as a pro to date, what Edmonton is getting is what the Bruins got for years. Here's hoping Trent Frederic can turn things around, as he can be a difference-maker when he plays like he did those two years in Boston, but that is not something that Oilers fans should count on.