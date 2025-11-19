Former Bruins forward gets roasted after signing a huge contract and underperforming

Right before the trade deadline back in March, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney began his fire sale a few days early by sending Trent Frederic to the Edmonton Oilers as part of a three-team trade. The writing had been on the wall for some time that Frederic's time in Boston was coming to an end.

Frederic was ok for the Oilers last year, and it was a surprise when they signed him to an eight-year, $30.8 million contract in late June. To say that it was a surprising contract would be an understatement. It seems like a massive overpay and commitment. Good for Frederic.

Almost a quarter of the way through the 2025-26 season, things are not going well for Frederic in Edmonton. It doesn't help that the two-time Western Conference champs are currently on the outside looking in for a postseason spot. It's November, and there is plenty of time to turn things around, but it's safe to say that frustration is setting in with fans.

In 21 games so far this season, Frederic has one goal and a plus/minus of minus-8. I know I'm not breaking any news here, but that's not good. One NHL writer roasted the Oilers in an article, including Frederic.

Trent Frederic struggling early in 2025-26

Mark Spector of Sportsnet did a quarter-mark report on Edmonton and got real with his article and his breakdown of some of the players and units, including Frederic.

"Trent Frederic, who has ghosted his new team since arriving at the trade deadline last season? In 44 games as an Oiler (playoffs included), Frederic has 2-3-5. He has just one point in 21 starts this season,'' Spector wrote.

Trent Frederic ghosting his team is something that Bruins fans would be used to. Aside from one season, it would be difficult on a lot of nights to find him in some games. You would have to look long and hard to make sure he was in the lineup.

Stan Bowman shelling out a long-term deal to Frederic was certainly a decision. The former first-round pick has time to turn things around, but if he doesn't, then things could get really ugly. Sadly, Bruins fans have seen this act before, and it's something Oilers fans should get used to.