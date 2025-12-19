Oilers coach make stance crystal clear defending former Bruins struggling forward

When the Boston Bruins traded former first-round pick Trent Frederic to the Edmonton Oilers as part of a three-team trade, it came as little surprise. It was clear the general manager, Don Sweeney, wasn't going to re-sign him, and getting something in return was the move to make.

After a run to the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, Oilers general manager Stan Bowman decided to re-sign the former University of Wisconsin star. They gave him an eye-opening eighth-year, $30.8 million contract with an AAV of $3.85 million. That was certainly a decision for Edmonton. However, 35 games into the 2025-26 season, it's a deal that is not aging well.

Frederic has been a disappointment so far this year. In 35 games after Thursday night's 3-1 win over the Bruins at the TD Garden, Frederic has just two goals and three points. He has been called out by the media for his struggles, but head coach Kris Knoblauch defended him in Boston.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch defends former Bruins forward Trent Frederic

Frederic has moved up-and-down the Edmonton lineup this year as they try and get him playing some consistent hockey, but it has not happened yet. Knoblauch defended him.

“Now that we’re 30-some games in, now we’ve got a pretty good handle on where our guys should be slotted and where they should be playing. As for Trent Frederic, being on the third, fourth line, giving us some physicality, being an all-around good player. Anytime a player joins a new team, there’s always an adjustment period. Sometimes that takes two weeks,'' said Knoblauch.

"Sometimes two months. Sometimes it doesn’t ever happen. It just takes longer. We saw it in the past with players coming in with Edmonton, and it just never being a fit. Obviously, we’re committed to Trent. We think he’s a good player. We need to find him a spot where he can help us win.”

In reality, defending Frederic is about the only thing he could do. They are not trading him with the huge deal he signed, and if there is one thing Bruins fans can tell Oilers fans, this is part of Frederic's game. He'll be quiet and do just about nothing, then he'll turn it on. It is going to be an up-and-down eight years for Edmonton fans with Frederic.