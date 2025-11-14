NHL writer slams door shut on Bruins trade rumors surrounding sought-after player

When the Boston Bruins dropped seven of their first 11 games of the 2025-26 season, rumors were beginning to swirl again about Pavel Zacha in trade rumors. Teams are looking for centers, led by the Vancouver Canucks, were linked to him.

After a six-game losing streak, the Bruins ripped off a seven-game winning streak that ended on Thursday night with a 5-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators. During the winning streak, the rumors around Zacha have quieted down, and expect them to stay that way.

While there was smoke around the rumors, Pierre LeBrun reported that Boston sees Zacha as a long-term fit with the Black and Gold. That's not surprising and depending on how things play out over the next couple of months, it wouldn't be surprising to see him sign an extension.

Earlier this month, Zacha was in the top half of Bleacher Report's NHL Trade Targets, but NHL writer Lyle Richardson is putting any Zacha trade rumors to bed, for now.

Bleacher Report doesn't think Bruins trade Pavel Zacha

Richardson did a BS meter on whether some names floated about in early trade rumors would actually end up being moved or not. When it came to Zacha, Richardson called 'BS'.

"Pavel Zacha topped that list of trade candidates. The 28-year-old has regularly appeared in the rumor mill since the offseason, sitting fifth on our November Trade Targets list. A versatile two-way forward who can play center or wing, he's signed through 2026-27 with a cap hit of $4.8 million and an eight-team no-trade list,'' Richardson wrote.

"On Oct. 28, TSN's Pierre LeBrun confirmed the Vancouver Canucks had expressed an interest in Zacha during the summer. Three days later, Daily Faceoff's Anthony Di Marco suggested him as a possible trade target for the struggling Minnesota Wild. Since then, the Bruins went on a seven-game winning streak that vaulted them near the top of the conference. That has since cooled the speculation that was swirling around Zacha."

Not trading Zacha makes sense. It would likely upset David Pastrnak, and upsetting your best player like that would not be a great move by general manager Don Sweeney. Then there is what Zacha does for the Bruins. He plays in all situations and is a big part of their first power play and penalty killing units.

Trading Zacha seemed like a wild idea over the summer and through the first 11 games of the season, but it would be stunning if he were moved. We agree with Richardson, it is 'BS.'