What is a realistic return from Canucks in a Pavel Zacha trade?

The Boston Bruins shouldn't be looking at a Pavel Zacha trade unless the other team simply blows them away with an offer. While it'd be great to catch a desperate team now and make a deal, the possibility of a bidding war emerging at the trade deadline should be something that is catching the front office's eye. However, they could even avoid trading him at all if there are no great deals on the horizon.

The Montreal Canadiens and Calgary Flames reportedly had interest in the offseason but were unable to meet the Bruins' demands. Considering part of the rumored return from the Canadiens was Oliver Kapanen, that should tell us that Don Sweeney will settle for nothing less than a haul once a deal does come to fruition. So, what can the Vancouver Canucks offer the Bruins to finally get Sweeney to budge?

Tom Willander is a bold ask

I don’t think the #NHLBruins should make a move on Zacha yet but…Vancouver does have some interesting prospects



Tom Willander being one, is a right shot defenseman, 39th ranked prospect in all of hockey and can help strengthen your RD pool



Take a look.



🎥/HSDProspects/YT https://t.co/Kz7AYByhpu pic.twitter.com/CnF2cLEWI2 — Michael Sullivan (@_MikeSullivan) October 26, 2025

Michael Sullivan, host of the Bruin Something podcast, posed the idea of acquiring Tom Willander on social media. If the Canucks ever added him to the deal, Sweeney would likely be all over the right-shot defenseman out of Boston University. He is one of the Canucks' top prospects and is already cutting his teeth in the AHL after signing his pro deal in the offseason.

I believe the Canucks would have to be very desperate to include him in a deal, and it's the kind of trade that could set them back. However, their front office doesn't have the greatest history of making shrewd moves, which almost makes them doing this believable.

If Vancouver's front office isn't inept, they would have to ask for something else from the Bruins to trade Willander. With a bunch of draft picks coming up, Boston could add some of that capital and make a big splash. Is Zacha and a pick or two for Willander likely? No, but a fan can dream, and I don't hate the idea from Sullivan.

Canucks aren't parting ways with Braeden Cootes

Another idea being thrown around on social media is that the Canucks would include 2025 first-rounder Braeden Cootes in a Zacha deal. While a team in win-now mode could explore the idea of trading a young center for more experience, Cootes has already made the Canucks out of camp and is the future of a massive position of need for Vancouver.

Going back to the inept front office comment, a trade like this would have the potential to severely set back the Canucks, and Sweeney and co. would laugh all the way to the NHL Central Registry if Patrik Allvin did make an offer that included Cootes.

The most realistic Bruins-Canucks trade

If you can be realistic, the return from the Canucks would likely end up looking like Jonathan Lekkerimaki and/or Sawyer Mynio with some picks thrown in. Zacha has been a reliable Bruin, but getting a recent first-round pick for him is a stretch, and would likely only come around if the bidding war scenario happens at the trade deadline.

Mynio is a solid defender who skates well, chips in some offense from the backend, and gives a reliable presence on the backend. He will never be a star on the blueline, but he's one of those depth defensemen that good teams need to put them over the top.

Lekkerimaki is another intriguing player. He hasn't been able to get the offense going while playing with Vancouver, but was a solid piece in Abbotsford last season for a team that won a Calder Cup. He would give the Bruins some more depth at the wings and possibly add some much-needed offense.

Neither Mynio or Lekkerimaki is the high-end prospect that Bruins fans think they are getting in Willander or Cootes, but if Vancouver adds a draft pick or two in a Mynio/Lekkerimaki deal, it'd be fair value for a player like Zacha.