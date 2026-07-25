NHL writer says the ugly truth out loud about underwhelming Bruins offseason

There is still plenty of time before NHL clubs report for training camp in September. There is still time to tweak the rosters and put together the final product before the new grind of an 84-game season begins.

One team that has some work to do roster-wise is the Boston Bruins, as it has not been a great offseason to date in terms of roster reconstruction for the Black and Gold. They have added JJ Peterka and lost Viktor Arvidsson when it comes to the forward grouping. On defense, they brought back Connor Clifton, traded for Will Borgen, and lost Andrew Peeke, but still are missing that top-four blueliner.

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report made one bold prediction for each team, and his for the Bruins, well, isn't so bold.

Bleacher Report drops not-so-bold Bruins prediction for the 2026-27 season

Gretz had a bold prediction for the Bruins for next season, and it is not going to open a lot of eyes. He predicted that the Black and Gold will miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Who saw a prediction like that coming for a team that hasn't gotten better, while the rest of the division and conference have gotten better, for the most part?

"The Bruins are not going to be one of the worst teams in the league, but they might have to scratch and claw their way just to stay in playoff contention. Enough borderline teams around them also got a lot better (New York Rangers, Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers) that it's going to make the playoff fight a very real challenge,'' Gretz wrote.

To say it's been a frustrating offseason so far for Bruins fans would be an understatement. President Cam Neely and general manager Don Sweeney made it clear that the roster needed more talent, but not much talent has been added. There is a feeling that Sweeney and Neely are going to run it back close to what they ended the season with, whether or not that's the right decision.

The case could be made that the Atlantic Division is the toughest in the NHL next season, and right now, it's really hard to envision Boston finishing higher than, say, fifth. Maybe sixth? That will not be good enough in 2026-27 to make the playoffs. That's what makes Gretz's prediction not too bold.