NHL writer said the quiet part out loud about Bruins biggest draft need

The 2026 NHL Entry Draft is two days away, which is hard to believe that we are at this point in the calendar. Last season, the Boston Bruins had the seventh overall pick and struck Draft night gold when James Hagens fell to them. After getting disappointing NHL Draft Lottery results, the result that night was one of the better outcomes general manager Don Sweeney and his staff could hav imagined.

As far as this draft goes, Boston was hoping for NHL Draft Lottery luck back in May as they owned the Toronto Maple Leafs' first-round pick if it fell outside of No. 5. Again, in true Bruins fashion and luck, the Maple Leafs won the Draft Lottery, which allows them to keep their pick.

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As far as Boston goes, their pick is 23rd, and there are going to be some choices for the scouting staff to zero in on with Sweeney. Which direction they decide to go remains to be seen, but Cory Pronmon of The Athletic didn't beat around the bush when it comes to the Black and Gold's needs and where their focus should be.

NHL writer delivers the truth of where the Bruins need to focus at NHL Draft

Pronmon said what a lot of Boston fans would agree with, it's time to focus and build on the backend with youth.

"Boston has been adding a lot of young forwards lately. The Bruins drafted playmaking center James Hagens at No. 7 last year, acquired Fraser Minten in the Brandon Carlo trade and drafted massive pivot Dean Letourneau in 2024. Their system remains extremely light on the back end. A top-four caliber defenseman is undeniably the biggest organizational need,'' wrote Pronman.

There is no doubt that the Bruins have some promising young forwards. Hagens, Minten, and Letourneau draw all the headlines, but when it comes to the backend on defense, well, more youth is needed.

Frederic Brunet is someone who could be a dark horse to make the Opening Night roster next season, but after that, the pickings for young blueliners are rather thin. Drafting has been an issue for the Black and Gold under Sweeney, but the lack of defensive prospects is concerning, to say the least.

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Boston's prospect pool has been sitting near the bottom of the NHL for years, but that is slowly changing. However, are they in a position where they can take the best player available, whether that's a forward or a defenseman? They likely are, but if there is a defenseman available that they like, this year is the year to strike and grab him.