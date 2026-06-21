3 bold Boston Bruins offseason predictions, what does Don Sweeney do?

The Boston Bruins are facing a pivotal offseason, and general manager Don Sweeney will have a lot of eyes on him in terms of just how he handles the roster this summer. There are clearly needs that his club has, but addressing them is going to be easier said than done.

With that said, the NHL Entry Draft is this upcoming week, with free agency beginning on July 1. Here are three bold predictions for the Black and Gold's 2026 offseason.

1. Bruins trade Casey Mittlestadt

There are a lot of questions that surround the Bruins' second line from the 2025-26 season. Pavel Zacha, Viktor Arvidsson, and Casey MIttlestadt provided the Black and Gold and first-year coach Marco Sturm with some much-needed production. They were one of the better top lines in the NHL all season long.

However, what happens this summer is the big question. Arvidsson is a free agent and could hit the open market on July 1. There are a lot of trade rumors surrounding Zacha, but it's hard to envision Sweeney trading him without a major haul in return. An extension is more likely. Then there's Mittlstadt. His trade value is not as high as Zacha's, but he is someone Sweeney would love to move to create more cap space. It doesn't feel like a Mittlestadt trade is coming, which makes this a bold prediction.

2. Bruins trade Mason Lohrei to address a need

Boston has multiple needs this offseason, with a right-shot defenseman, a top-six forward, and a center as the other big needs. The free agent options on defense are dwindling, and there is very little chance that addressing the need for a top-six center will be done in free agency.

That leaves the trade market. There are some names that are going to be available, and the question will be just how far Sweeney is willing to go in a deal. A package centered around Mason Lohrei and maybe even Matthew Poitras, along with other pieces, could get a deal done. Lohrei is a clear change of scenery type of player, and if it fills. gaping hole, then Sweeney has seriously considered making a deal.

3. Joonas Korpisalo remains a Boston Bruin

Out of the players that should be moved this summer, goalie Joonas Korpisalo is at the top of the list. However, this doesn't feel like a player that Sweeney would move. There is a need all across the NHL for goaltending, but there are a couple of reasons to move Korpisalo.

First, it clears out $3 million in cap space. Locking up $11.25 million between two netminders is less than ideal. Second, it increases the chances that they don't lose Michael DiPietro, who is a cheaper backup option for Jeremy Swayman. It's all about cap space with the Bruins, but it feels like moving Korposalo is a dream. Hope I'm wrong, but we'll see.