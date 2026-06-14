Viktor Arvidsson picked a good time to remind everyone what he can still do when he’s healthy. After being acquired by the Boston Bruins in an offseason trade from the Edmonton Oilers for a 2027 fifth-round pick, the 33-year-old winger put together a strong platform year, finishing with 25 goals and 54 points in 69 games, which was good for fifth in Bruins scoring.

Now he heads into July 1 as a free agent, and there’s going to be interest, a lot of it. Whether GM Don Sweeney finds a way to keep him in Boston or Arvidsson tests the open market, he played his way into a raise from his previous $4 million cap hit, and probably a few different teams will be circling once free agency opens.

Arvidsson likely to get a short-term, high AAV deal

At his age, with his injury history, nobody is rushing into long-term commitments. The production is still there, but it usually comes with a bit more cause for concern. However, not enough concern to make teams nervous to sign him, just enough to keep everyone in that short-term range.

That naturally pushes things toward a shorter deal with a bit higher AAV. A two-year contract in the range of $6.5 million per season feels like a realistic landing spot. $13 million over two years for a middle-six forward who can bump up into the top six at times would be considered a strong value by most teams. It also isn’t the kind of deal that ties a team’s hands three or four years down the road, which matters more and more for contending rosters.

For Boston, or any contender that’s tight against the cap, that type of structure actually works pretty well. You’re getting a winger who can still score 20-plus goals, slide into a top-six role, and step in on either power-play unit if needed without needing everything to be perfect around him.

As for Arvidsson, the contract is a nice bump from his previous deal, which he’s more than earned after a 25-goal season. It also gives him a chance to stay in a situation where he can still play meaningful hockey and potentially cash in again if he keeps it going another year or two.