NHL writer paints a rather grim outlook on the current state of the Boston Bruins

After starting the season 3-0-0, the Boston Bruins endured a six-game losing streak. Since breaking that streak against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 25, the Bruins have won five out of six, including Tuesday night's 4-3 shootout victory over the New York Islanders. It was their second win in seven days over the Isles.

The streak over the last 10 days has Boston fans thinking that just maybe, they are putting things together under first-year coach Marco Sturm and his system. Getting defenseman Hampus Lindholm back from an injury for the last four games has played a big part in their success.

However, there are still questions as to whether or not this is sustainable for the Black and Gold over the long term and enough to get them into the Eastern Conference playoff race. Dan Rosen of NHL.com laid out a grim look, and one that a lot of Bruins fans might feel the same about.

NHL writer says the quiet part out loud about the Bruins and what fans fear

In his weekly mailbag, Rosen answered some questions, and one was about Boston. He was asked about the Bruins' core locked up in place, but whether or not they need a reset or not. He gave an answer that most fans might not want to hear, but should have expected.

"They are a cap team caught in between, trying to reset around the core but lacking enough scoring depth and speed to be consistent. Their structure has to be on point every game, their defensive efforts massive. It's a lot to ask,'' wrote Rosen.

"They're in the mushy middle,'' he added.

Most fans would agree that they are in the mushy middle despite having a core locked up. Even if they were able to stay healthy, compete for a playoff berth, and even steal a wild card berth, are they built to even win a series? No.

Whatever happens over the next four months leading into the NHL trade deadline in March, general manager Don Sweeney is going to be left with a big question as to whether to be a seller again or not. We saw what happened last March, and it told us that they are in need of a retool.

Ignoring the retool will only add years to mediocrity for the Black and Gold. With each passing year that happens, it's one less year for the core in their prime. It is going to come to some uncomfortable decisions for the front office sooner or later.