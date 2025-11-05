Bruins rally past Islanders for fourth straight win behind unlikely hero

During their six-game losing streak last month, the Boston Bruins were inventing ways to lose games. They would rally to tie games late only to allow a late goal by the opponent and suffer a devastating loss. They would also fall behind multiple times in games and not be able to rally.

That was not the case Tuesday night.

In what was a widely entertaining game on Long Island against the New York Islanders, the Bruins rallied from three one-goal deficits to pick up their first road win since the season-opener over the Washington Capitals last month. Here are three observations from the Black and Gold's fourth straight win and their first shutout win of the season.

Marat Khusnutdinov seals win for Bruins

With Elias Lindholm out for weeks, head coach Marco Sturm has moved Marat Khusnutdinov to the first line in Lindholm's place. That move has proved to pay off before Tuesday night, but it really paid off on Tuesday night in the come-from-behind win.

Trailing 3-2 in the third period, Khusnutdinov collected a rebound left by Ilya Sorokin and was able to slide into the net as he going down to the ice to tie the game. In the shootout, he scored the only goal in the second round that sealed the victory. This was a huge win for the Black and Gold.

Jeremy Swayman gives Bruins a chance

When the dust settled, Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves against the Islanders. His biggest save of the game came late in the third period when he stoned Emil Heineman in the slot. Off the ensuing faceoff, the Bruins went down the other end and on a grinding shift, tied the game when Khusnutdinov knocked home a rebound to tie the game.

In the shootout, he was able to make some saves, but despite letting up a third-period goal to Bo Horvat that he would like to have back, and the Bruins needed a save, he helped his teammates steal a road win.

Bruins penalty kill came up huge

During the winning streak, the Bruins penalty kill has been very good and that was the case against the Islanders. They had to kill three penalties and they while they may have survived a few of them, they were up to the challenge.

The goaltenders have been a big part of the PK's lately and that was the case with Swayman on Tuesday night making six saves shorthanded. Boston killed the first penalty led to the first game-tying goal. Special teams have been big during the winning streak.