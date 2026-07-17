NHL writer confirmed what Bruins fans suspected about a frustrating offseason so far

Going into the offseason, there were three major needs for the Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney. A top-six center, a right-shot defenseman, and a top-six wing. Sweeney addressed the last need when he acquired right wing JJ Peterka from the Utah Mammoth shortly before the 2026 NHL Entry Draft began last month in Buffalo.

As far as the other two go, nothing as of yet. With each passing day this summer, it's getting less likely that either one will be addressed. If that's the case, then going into next season, it'll be hard to see the Black and Gold to be able to compete with the top teams in the Eastern Conference is hard to envision.

Adam Getz of Bleacher Report graded each team's offseason so far, and his grade for the Bruins was rather spot on.

Bleacher Report nails Bruins offseason grade so far

As we hit the middle of July, Gretz gave the Bruins a C+ after acquiring Peterka, signing Connor Clifton, and acquiring Will Borgen on defense.

"Trading for JJ Peterka has a chance to be a nice upgrade offensively, and he should fit in with some of the core players the Bruins have in terms of his age and contract commitment. He's a good player and a nice addition. He might not be a major play-driver in terms of carrying his own line, but he can put the puck in the net,'' wrote Gretz.

It is a nice upgrade offensively. We'll agree with that. How much more of an upgrade over Viktor Arvidsson remains to be seen. He bolted to the Detroit Red Wings in free agency earlier this month. As far as Gretz's concern for the Bruins goes, well, it's one that all Bruins have.

"The concern with the Bruins' offseason might be what they have done on defense,'' added Gretz.

That is what fans will agree with. Letting Andrew Peeke walk in free agency was a no-brainer. He signed with the Utah Mammoth. However, signing Clifton and trading for Borgen doesn't really make the blueline better. However, it's a different story if the trade for Darnell Nurse, which was rumored, became reality.

A Bruins player wouldn't use their no-movement clause to complete the deal, reportedly, and it fell apart. There are rumors that it was Nikita Zadorov, and maybe we'll never know, but if it's Zadorov, then trading him for Nurse makes little sense. If this is the roster that the Bruins go into training camp with, then dropping the grade is a must. As Boston fans suspected, the defense could be a problem when the puck drops for real in late September.