NHL insiders keeping Bruins linked to trade deadline target despite hefty price

The NHL trade deadline is still over two weeks away, as we have passed the midway point of the Olympic break for all teams. All NHL players who are not playing in the Olympic Games are going to report back to their clubs for a mini training camp this week.

As the trade deadline approaches, several teams have questions surrounding them about what they are going to do at the deadline. One of those teams is the Boston Bruins. Last year, general manager Don Sweeney had a fire sale that turned out to be beneficial for this season. Now, with his team holding down the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot, four points ahead of the Washington Capitals and Columbus Blue Jackets, what does Boston's GM do? One player that he remains linked to is a defenseman who would be an interesting player to add.

Bruins remain linked to Blues defenseman Justin Faulk

St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk is someone who is more than likely going to be moved by March 6. The Fourth Period has linked him to the Bruins, and on Tuesday, Jimmy Murphy of RG reported that a source said the Bruins are going to be buyers, and Faulk's name was mentioned.

The 33-year-old Faulk has one more year remaining on his current contract after the 2025-26 campaign, and that would fit the bill with what Sweeney is looking for: a player who would be a rental. Boston does have some trade chips at its disposal, including first-round draft picks and maybe some prospects it'd be willing to move, but don't expect to mortgage the future for the right-shot defenseman.

"Teams looking to add a veteran right-shot defenceman to their roster are eyeing Faulk, who has another year left on his contract. He owns a 15-team no-trade list and will have some say if he’s moved. The Blues are open to it, but will they find the right deal?,'' wrote David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

Sweeney was reportedly close to acquiring Rasmus Andersson from the Calgary Flames in January before the extension talks reportedly broke down. How far is Sweeney willing to go to acquire a player like Faulk? Ellliotte Friedman reported that St. Louis is looking for an Andersson-type return. Yikes. Just how far he'll go will likely be determined by the results from the Olympic break leading into the deadline.