NHL insider suggests some potential trade buzz around Boston Bruins defenseman

When the Boston Bruins host the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night at the TD Garden, they will be doing so without one of their young defenseman in the lineup. Tuesday night on Long Island against the New York Islanders in the Bruins' 4-3 shootout win, Mason Lohrei missed his fourth straight game.

Since first-year head coach Marco Sturm scratched him on Oct. 28 against the Islanders at the TD Garden when Hampus Lindholm returned to the lineup from his early-season injury. Jonathan Aspirot was inserted into the lineup that night when Michael Callahan was returned to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) after the Black and Gold's 7-2 loss to Ottawa the night before.

Since Lohrei has started missing games, it has not gone unnoticed around the NHL and among insiders. On Thursday, Elliotte Friedman questioned whether or not teams might be calling general manager Don Sweeney to see what the deal is with the former Ohio State defenseman in his latest 32 Thoughts written.

"I don’t know that there’s anything going on trade-wise with Mason Lohrei. But I do know that when a talented, young player like him sits four games in a row, others call and ask what’s up."

Is Don Sweeney's phone ringing in Boston?

It wouldn't be surprising if Sweeney has fielded some calls on Lohrei since he started being scratched. There is no question he has struggled early this season being being benched by Sturm.

Boston is in the middle of retooling, and they have plenty of needs that could help them speed up the retool. Doing that through trades is certainly one option the front office has, and could Lohrei be dangled as a trade piece that could trigger a deal to fill some needs? Giving up on him right now might not be what Sweeney wants to do, but if teams come calling, he'll listen. What happens until Lohrei returns to the lineup will be interesting, to say the least.