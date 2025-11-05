The Boston Bruins have seen one of their top defense prospects sink in recent weeks. Mason Lohrei, who once seemed like a high-end prospect, has seen his game shattered. His underwhelming performances saw him fall completely out of the lineup. Unfortunately, that was plainly evident to anyone following the team.

With Lohrei riding the press box now, a reset is in order. Perhaps a stint in the AHL to recalibrate could be a good place to start. Another opportunity could come in a redefined role, such as the one my colleague Nate Duffett suggested in this piece.

But then again, the Bruins would do well to explore the market for Mason Lohrei. Before I proceed, I must point out that moving on from Lohrei could be a huge mistake. A team willing to give the young blueliner another decent shot could hit pay dirt.

For instance, a rebuilding team like the San Jose Sharks could significantly lower the bar for him, allowing the former second-round pick to find his footing again.

Another club, like the Edmonton Oilers, could provide Lohrei with a more sheltered role on their middle or third pairing, affording the 24-year-old a fresh start.

That being said, the Bruins would be remiss to forgo seeing what might be out there for Lohrei. We’ve seen plenty of clubs get pummeled by the injury bug this season. The Vancouver Canucks are an example of that.

So, could there be an opportunity to get a solid return for the towering blueliner? On the surface, there may be. There might be a chance to give Lohrei another shot elsewhere, while filling out other crucial needs.

A team out there may be willing to give up a top-six forward in exchange for defensive help. One team that comes to mind is the St. Louis Blues. The Blues have an aging defense. Adding Lohrei could give the team a much-needed boost with a younger defenseman. The Bruins may be able to pluck someone like Jordan Kyrou in return.

That’s mere speculation, of course. But it’s part of a thought process that GM Don Sweeney has likely pondered. The Bruins, who have all of a sudden found some life, may not be ready to pack it in for the season. So, the next couple of weeks will be decisive in determining where someone like Mason Lohrei remains with the team.

Bruins must exhaust all possibilities before trading Lohrei

The Bruins cannot afford to trade Lohrei on a whim. The club needs to do everything it can to give him a chance to reset and find his game in Boston.

That situation could mean holding onto him beyond this season. Lohrei is under contract until next season. He still has one more year as an RFA. So, that buys the Bruins some cover with Lohrei. The situation would be much more pressing if the 24-year-old were ready to hit UFA status.

But that’s not the case. As such, the Bruins can afford to take their time and be patient. While a demotion to Providence could be on the horizon, the fact is that trading Lohrei should be a last resort.

Yes, there might be an offer out there that’s too good to refuse. Lohrei could become the piece that gets the deal done. But unless that’s the case, the Bruins must exhaust all possibilities before jettisoning Lohrei to another club.

After all, how often have we seen teams prematurely giving up on prospects? Passing on someone like Lohrei now could be a move that can come back to bite the Bruins in the keister at some point down the road.

Ultimately, the Mason Lohrei situation is a complex one. But the best course of action could be patience. Neither side can afford to panic. As long as the Bruins are willing to give the younger D-man every chance to succeed, patience will be the best way to go.