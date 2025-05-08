NHL insider hints Western Conference powerhouse not landing Brad Marchand from the Bruins

Leading into the trade deadline back in March, there were rumors that the Boston Bruins could move captain Brad Marchand. As crazy as it sounded, how many people thought it was going to happen? Was there going to be a scenario where No. 63 was going to wear a shirt other than the Black and Gold?

In the end, there was an 11th-hour trade that sent Marchand to the Florida Panthers, of all teams. He joined the defending Stanley Cup champions and the team that ended Boston's last two seasons in the playoffs in frustrating fashion. However, it doesn't appear that Florida was the only team trying to acquire Marchand on March 7.

NHL Insider links Western Conference team to Bruins captain Brad Marchand at the trade deadline

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed on his latest 32 Thoughts podcast that one Western Conference team took a real run at Bruins general manager Don Sweeney in trying to acquire the franchise icon, but failed. It also sounds like Marchand may have vetoed the deal in some way.

"One thing I did hear on Tuesday, was that I think the (Los Angeles) Kings were one of the teams that took a real run at Brad Marchand,'' Friedman said. "He wanted to go to Florida and ended up in Florida, but I think (the Kings) were one of the teams during the season that tried to get him. "

It would have made sense for the Kings to make a run at Marchand, as he would have been the perfect veteran for them to bring in for their postseason run. They blew a first-round series lead to the Edmonton Oilers and were eliminated in six games, but it makes you wonder what a deal would have looked like.

How invested and how badly did Los Angeles want Marchand? The Bruins received a 2027 second-round choice that turns into a 2028 first-round pick if certain conditions are met, which is that the Panthers win two rounds this spring. They have already eliminated the Tampa Bay Lightning, but trail the Toronto Maple Leafs at the time this article is being written. It's not surprising that when the dust settled that Sweeney gave in to Marchand's request to go to Florida.