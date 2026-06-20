NHL insider hints that Bruins GM Don Sweeney is going down a dangerous road in free agency

Going into the summer, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has two unrestricted free agents that he has, forward Viktor Arvidsson and defenseman Andrew Peeke. Both players were players that it would not have been surprising to see them moved at the trade deadline back in March on expiring contracts.

Neither was moved, and both finished out the season with the Black and Gold in the playoffs. However, entering the offseason, there are questions surrounding the future of both in Boston. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported that general manager Don Sweeney continues to have conversations with both players about a new deal to return to Boston.

The Boston Bruins continue to have convos with pending UFAs Viktor Arvidsson and Andrew Peeke. We’ll see if any traction on new contracts can be before July. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 19, 2026

Bruins GM Don Sweeney reportedly having conversations with two UFAs

This is certainly something that could be considered to be going down a dangerous road. Not with Arvidsson, but with Peeke. Arvidsson is certainly someone who Bruins fans would like to have back after the 2025-26 season he had. He had 25 goals and 29 assists on the second line with Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittlestadt. They formed one of the top second lines in the NHL. If Arvidsson and Sweeny can agree on a number that works for both sides, then it's understandable.

The dangerous road is with Peeke. Acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets at the trade deadline in 2024, Peeke's time with the Black and Gold feels like it has run its course. He had five goals and nine assists in 77 games this season, before being one of the few Bruins players with a plus/minus of plus-2 against the Buffalo Sabres in the first round of the playoffs.

However, Boston has a clear need for an upgrade on the right side of their defense, and re-signing Peeke doesn't address that. Re-signing him signals that Sweeney and the front office are running it back with a lot of the same players from this past season. That won't work.

One potential free agent target, Darren Raddysh, was traded by the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a sign-and-trade on Friday morning. Free agent options are going to be few and far between, but re-signing Peeke is going down a rather dangerous road for Sweeney.