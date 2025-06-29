NHL insider hints at a Bruins free agency reunion that would be a colossal mistake

We are still two days away from NHL free agency kicking off at noon on Tuesday. Which top targets actually hit the open market remains to be seen, as there could be some last-minute deals for players to remain with their current club, or there could be a sign-and-trade between teams, something that was rumored on Saturday with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights with Mitch Marner.

For the Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney, there are multiple needs for the Black and Gold in what they hope will be an offseason that is a retool, rather than a rebuild. One player who will generate a lot of interest if he hits the open market is former Boston captain Brad Marchand. One NHL insider hinted on Sunday that the door just might be open for a return to the Bruins.

NHL insider hints at Brad Marchand potential return to the Bruins

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic posted on X that while Marchand's future is still up in the air that several teams hope to talk to him once free agency begins on Tuesday, should he not re-sign with the Florida Panthers, and two of those teams are the Bruins and Maple Leafs. LeBrun also mentioned that Boston would be open to bringing him back.

As we wait to see Brad Marchand’s decision with Florida, several teams including Boston and Toronto hope to talk to him come Tuesday when the market opens, if he doesn’t re-sign with the Cup champs. The Bruins would certainly be open to bringing him back. But again, perhaps… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 29, 2025

There is still a good chance that Marchand doesn't even hit the open market and just re-signs with the Panthers, and honestly, why not? They just re-signed Sam Bennett and are primed to win a third straight Stanley Cup next season. The culture down there is strong and a winning one.

When Boston traded Marchand to Florida. It's been thought that it was his preferred destination at the trade deadline, and Sweeney gave in to his request. However, he seems happy down in South Florida, and truth be told, I'm not sure they win the Stanley Cup this year without acquiring Marchand. He was that good in the postseason.

In reality, it would be in the best interest of the Bruins to shut the door for good with Marchand and spend that money elsewhere in free agency. If he didn't take Sweeney's contract offers before the trade deadline with a lower AAV than he's looking for now, or the term he's looking for. He's not going to take a discount to return. Toronto will certainly make a run at him, but it's hard to see him not re-signing with the Panthers.

Regardless, a Bruins reunion is not what's best for the team this summer. The door should remain shut. A reunion would be a huge mistake for the franchise going forward.