3 Brad Marchand free agent destinations that would devastate Boston Bruins fans

When the Boston Bruins traded Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers at the trade deadline, it came as a surprise. After the deal, rumors started to swirl that one reason why he was moved was that he could not iron out an extension with the Black and Gold. General manager Don Sweeney reportedly sent his captain to a preferred destination, and it ended up working with a Stanley Cup championship.

Now that the postseason is over, free agency is just a week away, and there are going to be some interesting names that will become available. It's highly unlikely that Marchand returns to Boston, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him remain in South Florida and help the Panthers build a dynasty. However, if he does move on from Sunrise, here are three potential destinations that would be devastating to Boston fans.

3. Vegas Golden Knights

This would be something, no? Marchand rejoining former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy with the Vegas Golden Knights and teaming up to dream about each winning a second Stanley Cup since leaving Boston? It might be a bigger nightmare for Sweeney and Cam Neely than the fans after how Cassidy's tenure ended with the Black and Gold.

Vegas hasn't been mentioned as being in the Marchand sweepstakes if they open up, but if you add a veteran like Marchand after the postseason run he had with the Panthers, it would make the Golden Knights a better team to get through the Western Conference next spring.

2. Carolina Hurricanes

The Panthers have owned the Bruins the last two times they met in the playoffs, but one team that has given Boston trouble in the regular season and playoffs is the Carolina Hurricanes. Under Rod' Brind'Amour, the Canes have been a good regular-season team and a good first-round postseason team, but the deeper they get into the playoffs lately, the more they struggle.

They got a first-hand look at Marchand in the playoffs as Florida took down Carolina in the Eastern Conference Final, but one reason why was that Marchand added production in the series. It is frustrating at times for teams to play the Hurricanes, and adding Marchand would fit right into their lineup for the regular season and playoffs.

1. Toronto Maple Leafs

This one goes without saying: Brad Marchand joining the Toronto Maple Leafs would be a massive gut-punch to Bruins fans. Can you imagine the video tribute the first time the Leafs come into the TD Garden next season? Oh, the theater.

Toronto is likely losing Mitch Marner in free agency and John Tavares as well, which would be a blow to their "Core 4." Marchand signing there is not as far-fetched as maybe it once was, and if he does hit the market, expect Toronto to make a big push for him. Who knows, maybe, just maybe, he's able to get something different out of Auston Matthews in the postseason next spring. It's possible.