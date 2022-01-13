NHL Insider Has a Fascinating Take on the Future of Bruins Forward in Boston

When the Boston Bruins struggled to begin the 2024-25 season, there were many things being thrown around as to how they could fix things. In the end, firing Jim Montgomery was the way that GM Don Sweeney went to shake things up.

There were rumors circulating that Sweeney might be looking to shake things up through a trade and one of those players was Trent Frederic. He will be a free agent at the end of this season and the jury is out on whether or not the Bruins will look to bring him back. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman had an interesting take on Frederic in his latest 32 Thoughts.

Boston is 6-2-0 under interim coach Joe Sacco and playing the best hockey of their season the last two weeks. Has it been perfect? No, but they climbed for the moment into third place in the Atlantic Division right now. Friedman reported that teams are debating whether or not the Bruins are going to re-sign their tough forward. Here is what Friedman wrote,

"Teams who like Trent Frederic — and playoff-bound clubs love this type of player — are debating how serious Boston is about signing him."

We are still months away from the off-season and breaking down who the Bruins might re-sign and who they might not, assuming their still on their roster, but this is a take on Frederic that makes you wonder what might happen by the trade deadline in March.

Does Sweeney and the front office see Frederic as part of their future in Boston? That will be the deciding factor and also where the Black and Gold are in the standings come early March. One thing is for sure, the Bruins can't afford to have another Jake DeBrusk situation where instead of trading him, they lose him for nothing in free agency.

A gritty player like Frederic would get some buzz leading up to the trade deadline, but if other organizations are debating on what his future might hold with the Bruins is something that should raise some eyebrows. It will be fascinating to see what happens in the next couple of months with the former first-round draft pick.