NHL insider has shocking explanation behind Bruins' questionable free agent signing

When the dust settled on free agency for the Boston Bruins, it was a little underwhelming after the biggest move came via a trade right before free agency kicked off at noon on July 1. General manager Don Sweeney acquired Viktor Arvidsson from the Edmonton Oilers for a draft pick. Then, when free agency opened, Sweeney had a signing that opened some eyes.

Sweeney signed Tanner Jeannot to a five-year, $17 million contract with an AAV of $3.4 million. That was a major surprise considering how long the deal was and the AAV it carried. It was a move that some fans were not happy with and questioned why such a long deal was given to Jeannot. Well, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman explained why Sweeney gave Jeannot the deal he did.

Elliotte Friedman explains Don Sweeney's deal given to Tanner Jeannot

On his latest 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Friedman explained why Jeannot got the deal he did from Sweeney and the Bruins.

"It's a five-year deal and the number isn't going to hurt you,'' Friedman said. "I heard the competition for Jeannot was fierce. I heard the (New York) Rangers were in it, I heard Ottawa was in it, and it fits what Toronto likes. There were a lot of teams after him.''

The 27-year-old is expected to be a bottom-six forward for the Bruins, but aside from one season with the Nashville Predators, he hasn't produced much offensively. He brings toughness to the lineup that the Black and Gold feel like they were missing last season.

"There are not a lot of guys like him,'' said Friedman about Jeannot. "The Bruins have (Mark) Kastelic who does this job, but last year, I think they felt at times like they wanted (Nikita) Zadorov to just play hockey. They felt last year Zadorov was fighting too much and going after guys too much. They brought Jeannot in to be a little bigger and a little meaner.''

Sure, it's nice that thump to the lineup, but Jeannot doesn't solve one of the Black and Gold's biggest needs, a top-six center. If you don't think Arvidsson solves their goal-scoring wing problems, then a move might need to be made there. Friedman's comment about the number of teams involved for Jeannot makes sense for the contract he got, now it's just a matter of seeing how he performs in Boston with the security of a long-term deal.