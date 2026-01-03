NHL analyst identifies Boston Bruins trade chip to bolster lineup

For the second time in 2025-26, the Boston Bruins snapped a six-game losing streak impressively. Back in October, the Black and Gold ended their first six-game losing streak with a win over the Colorado Avalanche, of all teams. Then on New Year's Eve, they beat the Edmonton Oilers, 6-2, to snap their second six-game winless streak of the season.

Two wins over the Avalanche, and the Oilers were not the way that fans thought they were going to end their losing streaks. The win over Edmonton is the most impressive one, considering how it was done. However, with half the season left, the Bruins are two points out of the final Eastern Conference playoff berth, but there is a logjam and a lot of teams that need to be passed.

Boston could use an upgrade with a forward, and NHL insider Frank Seravalli revealed what Don Sweeney's top trade chip might be.

NHL insider reveals Bruins top trade chip

According to Seravalli, Sweeney's trade chip to upgrade with for a forward is Casey Mittelstadt. Unloading Mittlestadt is a move that Sweeney should seriously consider if he gets the opportunity. He has one year remaining on his contract that carries an AAV of $5.75 million.

"The Bruins are in a spot where they need more heft up front,'' said Seravalli. "How are they going to find that? Maybe moving out Mittelstadt to get a better fit is a way to start, but you're going to have to attach to that to find something impactful."

Another Bruins trade chip is Pavel Zacha, but he is likely to be more of a long-term piece than Mittlestadt. For starters, he is owed $4.75 million. For a team that can use all the cap space it can get, the $1 million might be a bigger deal than some think.

Getting a forward through a trade is a need the Bruins have, and they need a goal-scoring wing. Sure, a top-line center is also a need, but that is something that feels like it will be addressed over the offseason, if it is. There are players that the Bruins have been linked to as potential trade targets, but trying to move Mittlestadt makes sense. However, doing it is easier said than done.