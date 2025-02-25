NHL analyst has a delusional Bruins take on the playoffs

We are just under two months away from the Stanley Cup Playoffs beginning on April 19. We are now 10 days away from the NHL trade deadline on March 7. In recent years, the Bruins and GM Don Sweeney have been buyers and added to their roster the regular-season stretch run and the playoffs.

This season, however, is different for the Black and Gold. Sitting on the outside looking in at an Eastern Conference playoff berth, the Bruins didn’t do themselves any favors in the first game back from the 4 Nations Face-Off, dropping a 3-2 overtime decision to the Anaheim Ducks at the TD Garden on Saturday night. One day later, Sweeney said in a press conference that he’ll be taking a more cautious approach this year at the deadline.

That should not come as a surprise as this year’s team has not shown anyone in the front office or the fanbase that they’re a legit Stanley Cup contender. That is, however, except for one NHL analyst who still believes in the Bruins and their chances in 2024-25.

NHL analyst Eddie Olczyk has a delusional take on the Bruins and the playoffs

TNT analyst Eddie Olczyk still thinks that Boston is a playoff team based on their roster. That’s right, he said based on their roster. You read that right. He said, “Bruins have that type of roster to make the playoffs." He went on to preface that when they are healthy they need to take the next man-up mentality. I'm sorry even when healthy, they are not a postseason team as currently constructed.



“Bruins have that type of roster to make the playoffs”.



Stanley Cup champion & TNT analyst Eddie Olczyk joins @TheSportsKase to break down how #Bruins can still make the playoffs despite not having Charlie McAvoy & Hampus Lindholm.



🔗: https://t.co/RKfOH5cQN3 pic.twitter.com/BUGrWF6Ozl — NESN (@NESN) February 25, 2025

Olczyk was a Stanley Cup winner back in his playing days, but let’s be honest here, this Bruins roster is nowhere close to being a playoff roster. There are flaws up and down the lineup. They don’t have consistent centers, and their wings other than Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak can’t score. Nobody has been able to step up with production like Jake DeBrusk and Danton Heinen did last season. I can’t believe I just typed that, but here we are with this season’s Bruins.

You can also factor in injuries that have hit the blueline hard with Hampus Lindholm needing another surgery on his knee which will end his season. Charlie McAvoy was hurt last week in the 4 Nations Face-Off and going to be out for some time it appears with Sweeney not putting a timetable on his return. I mean, I’m no doctor, but if your arm is in a sling, you’re not day-to-day and coming back anytime soon.

In order to get into a playoff spot, Boston needs to jump at least two teams with the New York Rangers one point behind them and charging hard. You don’t have to believe in the Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, and Columbus Blue Jackets, but they are playing better and are in a much better position to make deadline moves to improve their teams.

For Sweeney to take the approach he’s taking at the deadline should tell you all you need to know what the front office thinks about their team and postseason. Fans have even accepted their teams' fate for this season, but Olczyk still thinks there’s a path for the Bruins to the postseason, well, he's mistaken. These are not the Boston Bruins of even last year.