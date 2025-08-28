The Boston Bruins announced the hiring of Marco Sturm in June, and since then, he hasn’t been a stranger. He’s made several media local and national media appearances, while engaging with fans around Boston.

Sturm has also been invited to meet with the other Boston coaches, including Red Sox manager Alex Cora. He’s put a clear emphasis on proving his devotion to Boston and New England as a whole.

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel most recently invited Sturm to visit a Patriots practice on Wednesday.

Mike Vrabel and Marco Sturm Similarities

Mike Vrabel is in a similar position to Marco Sturm. They are both former players of the 2000s, returning to their former team as head coaches. Their value as players was similar in that they were important leaders, but not necessarily the best player on any given team.

The leadership abilities that both coaches show are undeniable. Vrabel served as a captain for the Patriots, while Sturm was an assistant captain of the Bruins from 2007 to 2010.

New England Patriots’ Visit

Sturm was complimentary of the Patriots and very happy about how he was received by the other Boston coaches.

“As soon as I got hired this summer with the Bruins, I already got calls [and] messages from all these coaches,” said Sturm. “That for me always shows me how tight we are in Boston.”

Vrabel took a few minutes to chat with the new Bruins coach, sharing a little bit about his time and what they’re working towards. Sturm looked excited to watch the intensity and fast-paced nature of New England’s practice.

While the sports are incredibly different, the approaches can be similar. Learning and studying different strategies and tactics for communicating with players is critical.

It’s hard to argue that this visit isn’t a sign of good things to come. Strong connections between coaches have always been prevalent in Boston.

Sturm closed his statement with, “At the end of the day, we all want to win.”