All signs point to a familiar face becoming the next head coach of the Boston Bruins

It’s been a long, drawn-out process by the Bruins front office, but hiring a new head coach is no easy task. Taking their time is a wise approach, and it seems they’ve narrowed a just a few candidates. Some reports have indicated that they’ve already made their decision, but no confirmation from the team leaves fans wondering.

A former Bruins player is a leading candidate to be the next head coach

Marco Sturm seems to be the leader in the clubhouse, as Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects reported last week. He went as far to say that Sturm is set to become the next Bruins head coach.

Other reporters such as Kevin Weekes of ESPN and Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic have reported that the candidates have been narrowed, but nothing has been finalized. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic has said that he expects an announcement early this week.

While there’s been nothing but crickets from the team, Sturm would be an ideal candidate for the job. His seven years of coaching experience, combined with five seasons of playing for the Bruins make him an obvious choice.

Sturm coached under Todd McLellan with the Los Angeles Kings, but given his age and play experience, could be a great mentor for the young developing players on the Bruins. They will enter a rebuild for the first time in nearly two decades, which was ironically when Sturm played for the team.

He’ll understand the challenges and rigors that come with playing professional hockey and be able to help shape the future of the franchise. He’s a strong fit as many have echoed, meaning all signs are pointing to Sturm being the ultimate choice for the Bruins. He’ll have a short turnaround as the team prepares for the draft at the end of June.

Should Sturm not be offered the job, Jay Leach is another candidate that has been reported a few times. Leach played for the Providence Bruins and coached as an assistant for the Bruins this past year. While not an overly exciting choice, Leach brings familiarity and continuity.

Regardless of what the Bruins decide to do, it can logically inferred that they’ll hire a familiar face to become their next head coach.