NCAA's leading scorer makes bold claim about Bruins prospect

Chris Pelosi had a great year at Quinnipiac, recording 33 points in 33 games. The Bobcats started their NCAA tournament run on Thursday evening against another local school, defeating Providence 5-2, with Pelosi scoring the goal that made it 2-0 in the second period. Another Boston Bruins prospect, Elliott Groenewold, opened the scoring for Quinnipiac.

Chris Pelosi on the breakaway to extend Quinnipiac lead #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/Y9a2SyHcfb — Robert Chalmers (@IvanIvanlvan) March 26, 2026

For those that aren't familiar with Pelosi, he saw a massive uptick in his scoring this season, which put him on the radar as a potential late-bloomer to eventually hammer out a pro career. The Bobcats were an impressive group this season, led by the NCAA's leading scorer, Ethan Wyttenbach, who had plenty of good things to say in talking with the Game Notes podcast.

“He’s so good. He’s so pro.”



Ethan Wyttenbach thinks Bruins fans are gonna love Chris Pelosi. pic.twitter.com/mYlXBKVghA — Mike Grinnell (@MikeGrinnell_) March 26, 2026

"[Pelosi] is so good. He's so pro. He's so reliable in all situations. He kills, he plays powerplay, at five-on-five. He's on the ice in every situation, and he's someone I really like having in the bumper on our powerplay. He finishes a lot of pucks I give him, so he makes my life easy on the powerplay. We don't play five-on-five together, but the shifts I've had with him, the way he skates, he kind of controls the game. It's really cool to see. I know Bruins fans are really lucky to have him, and hopefully, we get to keep him a little while longer. " Ethan Wyttenbach

It's pretty awesome to see a player of Wyttenbach's stature talk so highly about Pelosi. It shows that while he has been a great player on the ice, he must have some off-ice qualities that make his teammates appreciate what he brings to the team. A player like Pelosi could easily fall into an underappreciated trap, but that hasn't been the case this season.

What stands out to me about Wyttenbach's scouting report, if you trust him, is that Pelosi sounds like the perfect Bruin. He is reliable in all situations, can score when given the opportunity, and is an above-average skater despite his larger frame. He sounds like the type of player that the Bruins' front office would love, and a potential replacement once some of the aging bottom six begin to slow down.