2 Bruins prospects fuel Quinnipiac to NCAA Tournament rout of Providence

When the NCAA Ice Hockey bracket was released for the 16-team field on Sunday afternoon, there were some Boston Bruins prospects who saw their school's name pop up on TV. The one college team with the most Black and Gold prospects, Boston College, was not in the field this season after they were bounced in the semifinals of the Hockey East Tournament in overtime by UConn last Friday night, 4-3.

Meanwhile, when the NCAA Tournament began on Thursday afternoon, there was one regional, the Sioux Falls Regional, which began with two New England schools being shipped out West, Providence and Quinnipiac. They met in the semifinals of the regional with a spot in the final on Saturday on the line. Thanks to two Bruins prospects, the Bobcats of Quinnipiac advanced with a 5-2 victory.

Two Bruins prospects fuel Quinnipiac's win over Providence in the NCAA Tournament

After a scoreless first period between the Friars and Bobcats, Quinnipiac erupted for three second-period goals to break the game open and roll into the final on Saturday. The first two goals were scored by Boston prospects.

Six minutes into the middle period, the Bobcats opened the scoring when Boston draft pick Elliott Groenewold ripped a slap shot from the point that found the inside post on the far side. Selected 110th overall and in the fourth round of the 2024 Entry Draft, Groenwold has had a good season as a defenseman for Quinnipiac.

Later in the period and on a 4-on-4, another Bruins draft pick, 92nd overall and in the third round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Christopher Pelosi doubled the Bobcats' lead on a breakaway.

WHAT A FEED from Toni and Los makes it count 😼#BobcatNation x #NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/au76sSI2q0 — Quinnipiac Men's Ice Hockey (@QU_MIH) March 26, 2026

Quinnipiac, seeded third in the regional, will face the winner of Thursday night's late game between top-seeded North Dakota and Hockey East Tournament champion Merrimack in Sioux Falls on Saturday.