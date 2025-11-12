Christopher Pelosi made an immediate impact when he turned heads around the Boston Bruins' fanbase in Quinnipiac's first game of the season. All eyes were on the game as the Bobcats faced the Boston College Eagles, which is home to many Bruins prospects, notably the last two first-round picks, James Hagens and Dean Letourneau.

Pelosi starred in that first game of the season, recording the game-winning goal in a 4-3 upset over the Eagles. The Bobcats have been having a great season, and Pelosi is one of the catalysts for the team's success. He has points in eight of 11 games, sitting fourth on the team with nine points. He sits in a tie with Jeremy Wilmer for goals with six.

Bruins' prospect quietly making some noise in the NCAA

The exciting thing about Pelosi is that he is still a work in progress, and being a point producer wasn't really his bread and butter when the Bruins drafted him in the third round in 2023. He nearly recorded a point-per-game in the USHL the season after the Bruins drafted him, but in his draft year, he had just 19 points in 43 USHL games. He split that season between the USHL and the NAHL.

Pelosi is known best for his hard-working tendencies. He is a dog around the crease, making life difficult for the other team's defense and goaltenders, and is a determined forechecker. Pelosi is also often the first man on the backcheck and is above-average in the defensive zone.

Christopher Pelosi (#28) scores his 2nd goal in 2 games, that makes it 3 on the year. All 3 of his goals are within a foot of the crease. Pelosi is great in the faceoff dot, strong on the puck and high hockey IQ.#NHLBruins #Bruinsprospects pic.twitter.com/3WbczDUJ5X — Ethan Gagnon (@Icymane18) October 25, 2025

When a prospect's best qualities are his work ethic and tangibles like forechecking and defensive reliability, offensive production is just a bonus. If that is something that Pelosi is unlocking in his sophomore season, it should excite Bruins fans to see how high he will climb after another season and a half at Quinnipiac.

It shouldn't be a surprise when you see how hard he works. Pelosi is the type of player who will do anything to one day wear the black and gold in a regular-season game, and with the way he is separating himself from other prospects this season, it's hard to bet against him.