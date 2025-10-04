Bruins prospects shine in Boston College's opener, including one non-Eagle

It was equivalent to a Boston Bruins prospects camp at Conte Forum on Friday night, as the Boston College Eagles hosted the Quinnipiac Bobcats in the team's home opener. Seven Bruins prospects suited up in the game, with James Hagens, William Moore, Dean Letourneau, Oskar Jellvik, and Andre Gasseau suiting up for the Eagles, and Chris Pelosi and Elliott Groenewold in the lineup for the Bobcats.

The seven prospects combined for six points, but Pelosi got the last laugh on the Eagles with the game-winner in a 4-3 victory. Pelosi was a force up and down the ice all night, reminding fans that Boston College isn't the only school that is featuring Bruins prospects in 2025-26. Bruins fans are going to love the grit that Pelosi brings, and he showed that on the winner.

An all-Bruins second line for the Eagles

On the Boston College side, Gasseau was the star. He is looking to be one of the team's top scorers for the fourth consecutive season, and three assists in the first game are a great start. He was the only Eagle who recorded a multi-point game. Gasseau's line in this game likely caught the attention of some folks in Boston's front office, as Moore was the center with Jellvik on the other wing.

It was a disappointing night for Jellvik, who hoped to get on the right foot after missing half the team's games last season. He was unable to get his name on the scoresheet, while Moore recorded just one assist. If the trio stays together, Gasseau's production should lead to some more offensive output from his two linemates.

It was also a disappointing night for Hagens, who is firmly in the spotlight after most of the Eagles' stars from last season turned pro after their elimination from the playoffs. While Hagens had an assist and showed some elite skill at times, he will want to produce at a higher clip in his quest to look ready for the pro game as soon as possible.

Hagens cookin a lil bit pic.twitter.com/QkubsOQT4T — Mr. Tenkrat (@PeterTenkrat) October 4, 2025

It was also a less-than-intriguing start for Letourneau, who is finally off the fourth line after spending most of last year at the bottom of the depth chart. He centered the third line, but had no points, no shots, and was a -2.

Zone entry from James Hagens, No. 10 in white, as he dishes the puck to Teddy Stiga who centers a feed to Dean Letourneau, No. 29 in white, for a scoring chance out front. QU’s defender got his stick on the puck as Letourneau was shooting. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/srZf2Hm5xA — Bruins Network (@BruinsNetwork) October 4, 2025

Not all the Bruins prospects in the building had a spot in the lineup on Friday night, as Kristian Kostadinski (2023, seventh-round) was a healthy scratch for the Eagles.