Boston Bruins fans get the advantage of having some extra hockey to watch this season, as the Boston College Eagles will act as a second farm team. When Boston and Providence aren't playing, the Eagles will act as a way to stay connected to the Bruins' prospect pipeline, as six of the organization's draft picks are on the school's roster.

The players for Bruins fans to keep an eye on are James Hagens, Oskar Jellvik, Andre Gasseau, Dean Letourneau, William Moore, and Kristian Kostadinski.

Boston College was the No. 2 team in the nation in the 2024-25 preseason polls, thanks to Ryan Leonard, Gabe Perreault, Jacob Fowler, and a freshman Hagens. However, following an early exit from the playoffs, they have slightly lower expectations for the 2025-26 season. They are sixth in the national polls this season, and fifth in the Hockey East Coaches Poll.

While the loss of Leonard and Perreault will hurt the team's offense, the hope is that Hagens can step up in their absence. The biggest question mark surrounding the Eagles will be the loss of Fowler, who was one of the best goaltenders in college hockey for the last two seasons. There were a lot of nights where Fowler put the team on his back for a victory, and it'll be hard for the remaining goaltenders to replicate.

Jellvik hopes to bounce back from a disappointing junior season to finish strong in his senior year. He was looking like he might be a diamond in the rough for the Bruins after recording 42 points in the 2023-24 season, but suffered through some injury issues last season and had just 13 points in 23 games.

The Eagles will look to Jellvik and Gasseau to add some punch to the offense as seniors. Gasseau has been a consistent force for the Eagles, recording 27, 29, and 30 points in his three seasons. He will likely reunite on a line with Jellvik, as that was the duo when Jellvik had his breakout season in 2023-24.

Boston College and the Bruins also need to see more out of Letourneau. It was a bit of an adjustment for the freshman in 2024-25, as he didn't expect to attend Boston College but enrolled early when Will Smith left for the San Jose Sharks. He didn't fully get his footing and spent most of the year on the fourth line, recording just three assists.

If Bruins fans have any concerns about the team's future, the Boston College Eagles will be the team to watch in 2025-26. There are some key pieces of that future whose development will be on display at Conte all winter long.