Morgan Geekie simply can't stop scoring for the Boston Bruins. He has seven goals and eight assists over his past 10 games, and with the lines continually shuffled every game, he is proving that he can do it without David Pastrnak. Many believed last season's success was due to Pastrnak, but he can do it on his own as well.

Look no further than Marco Sturm, or in particular, assistant coach Steve Spott, moving Geekie to the left flank on the powerplay. If the coaching staff believed that he was nothing more than a lucky shooter, they wouldn't give him that opportunity. However, they believe that the best interest of the team is having Geekie there and Pastrnak on the right flank.

Coming soon, in limited preview for our $10 subscribers: 25-26 WAR player cards pic.twitter.com/GtPEAaM2Xj — Patrick Bacon (@TopDownHockey) December 20, 2025

JFresh's player cards are usually a good way to get the true value of a player. The card would show if Geekie is getting lucky with his scoring, but the easiest way to describe it is that his shots are finally going in, and considering he has been getting better every year, it was only a matter of time before he'd pay off his value.

Morgan Geekie's underlying numbers prove his scoring is sustainable

The good news for Bruins fans is that they have a player with a 92% WAR for the next five years at just $5.5 million annually. We can't assume Geekie will maintain those numbers for the rest of his contract, but it's also challenging to see his game completely fall off a cliff. It'd be good to see Geekie reach the 50-goal plateau this season, but he doesn't necessarily have to do that every year to be valuable.

It's also interesting to see Geekie's percantages so high in the "competition" and "teammates" categories. Those numbers prove that the forward is thriving without playing with elite competition, but also doing it against other teams' best players. It means the Bruins have a borderline-elite forward playing on an extremely high-value contract.

Geekie's production is a double-edged sword. He helps the Bruins get out of their rebuild quicker if he continues to be a productive winger, but his scoring is also the difference between the team competing and being a lottery team this season. He could single-handily score the Bruins into believing they can contend this season.

The hope is that the Bruins realize that the production is great, but the depth isn't great enough to get through two months of the postseason. The ultimate dream is for the Bruins to get two high draft picks this offseason, accelerate the rebuild even more, and have this level of play from Geekie for the next five years. When looking at his underlying numbers, it's not an outlandish ask.