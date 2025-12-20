Boston Bruins fans saw early in November that the Toronto Maple Leafs were in big trouble if something didn't change with their team. The Bruins won back-to-back games against the Leafs then, and Craig Berube's squad hasn't gotten any better since those struggles.

The Leafs had an electric comeback against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night, which led some to believe that it could be the thing to make the team turn the corner. However, Auston Matthews and William Nylander had one of their worst games of the year in a 4-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

It has Matthews on the hot seat for not playing well this year, and it's also starting to turn toward Berube, as people wonder why the players aren't executing his system. Berube himself is also starting to question why the team isn't playing for him, as he mentioned in a post-game press conference on Thursday.

""(The Capitals) had way more urgency in their game, more passion in their game. That's the difference. Ask those guys, not me." Craig Berube

The final comment from Berube explains everything. There is a divide between the coaches and the players, so much so that it's like they aren't even on the same team. At a certain point, you have to wonder if it's a coaching problem or if it's the players that the organization put their trust in.

Bruins' division rival continues to spiral, to the delight of Boston fans

The rivalry between the two teams has Bruins fans being happy that the Maple Leafs are starting to crumble. It is comical that the Bruins went through a mini-retool/rebuild over one season and are already looking like they have a better path ahead of them than Toronto, who many thought would contend for a Stanley Cup for at least another few years.

The part about the Bruins mini-rebuild is what is most intriguing besides the rivalry hate. During the rebuild last season, Don Sweeney acquired Toronto's first-round pick this season in the Brandon Carlo deal.

If things continue to go downhill, the Bruins could land a lottery pick with the Leafs' first rounder. Boston needs to hope that they dont sneak into the top-five, as Brad Treliving was smart enough to put some trade protection on the deal, but the Leafs getting a pick in the 6-10 range would be absolutely devestating for their fanbase.