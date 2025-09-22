Boston Bruins hockey is officially back. The Bruins faced off with the Washington Capitals on Sunday, dropping the contest 5-2 at TD Garden. Obviously, it's the first one of the season, and the preseason is long with six games.

While it was not the best outing for some players, one player started right back where he left off at the end of last season.

Morgan Geekie looking just fresh as if he were still playing in April

Morgan Geekie, the 27-year-old left winger for the Bruins, started the season just like he finished. He was on the first line with Elias Lindholm and Viktor Arvidsson, who skated in David Pastrnak's spot, with Pastrnak dealing with tendinitis. During the preseason game, he logged 16:41 time on ice and 1 of the two goals that beat the Capitals' goaltender.

The left winger was all over the ice Sunday. He teamed up with Elias Lindholm to open the scoring before the onslaught by the Capitals, leaving the Bruins down 4-1 at the end of the period. The poke from Lindholm was almost not the most obvious one; it was not that hard, and almost went back to the Capitals until the puck landed on the stick of Geekie and he fired it into the back of the net.

While the Bruins did lose the game, it was good for Geekie in terms of picking up where he left off, as he was a contributor during his career year. This coming season marks the first season of his six-year, $33 million deal with the Bruins, keeping him in the Black and Gold through the 2030-31 season. Last season, Geekie scored 33 goals and ended with 57 points, a huge jump, seeing as he had only scored 39 goals total in his first 256 NHL games.

Geekie has his own expectations for this season on top of all the eyes on him to see if he can score 30 goals once again to prove that this last season was not an anomaly.