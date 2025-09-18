Boston Bruins coach Marco Sturm gives big David Pastrnak injury update

When general manager Don Sweeney met with the media on Wednesday, he said that superstar David Pastrnak "won't skate for the first couple of days," but would be on the ice. That certainly opened some eyebrows around Bruins Nation.

"He's still on the ice, but he'll be in full practice next week," Sweeney said. "So, that's the only surprise we have. Everybody else is fully up and running."

Sweeney said that his top scorer had tendinitis, but declined to specify where it was located. On Thursday, after the Black and Gold's first day of on-ice workouts, first-year head coach Marco Sturm gave a big injury update and more clarification on Pastrnak's injury.

Boston Bruins coach Marco Sturm gives David Pastrnak injury update

According to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald, Sturm said in his press conference that Pastrnak has tendinitis in his knee, which really isn't great news. Sweeney said that they expect him back on the ice next week and that they are being cautious.

Being cautious is certainly smart, as let's face it, without Pastrnak this year, Boston would be in big trouble. He is their best player, top scorer, and is the one player on the roster they can't afford to lose for any amount of time.

After the fire sale that Sweeney had at the trade deadline last year, the Bruins are turning to a new core highlighted by Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, and Jeremy Swayman. Being cautious and even being ultra-cautious is really the only choice the Bruins have.

It was highly unlikely that Pastrnak would play in many, if any, preseason games this year, and this injury is a sign that the organization needs to take it slow with him. The hope is that he'll be ready for Opening Night against the Washington Capitals next month on the road.