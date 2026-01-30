Matt Poitras recall signals trust from Bruins, not a trade showcase

Matt Poitras season debut for the Boston Bruins might've looked much different if he had found a way to get the puck on the first shift when Marat Khusnutdinov made his mad dash to the Philadelphia Flyers' net. Poitras was a second late in getting to the back post, but that doesn't mean he was a step behind in his first game. If anything, Poitras' skating looked better than it did a year ago, and he showed a renewed sense of physicality.

When the Bruins announced their recall of Poitras on Thursday afternoon, most fans immediately went with the idea that the front office was using it as a trade showcase. With more video and in-person scouting methods, trade showcases aren't as prominent as some people think. If a potential trade piece is playing hockey anywhere, teams can figure out what that might look like at the NHL level.

Poitras isn't here to show a team what he can do. He's here because he is Marco Sturm's choice to be the replacement with Elias Lindholm out with an injury. After Pavel Zacha left the Flyers game in the second period, Poitras might be playing an even bigger role than he expected. If the Bruins are going to finish the pre-Olympic break strong, they're going to need the 21-year-old center.

Marco Sturm says Elias Lindholm is day-to-day for now. Still being evaluated.



Matthew Poitras' 2025-26 outlook

Poitras didn't show any reason for Sturm not to trust him. He played with a bit more edge, which we have seen in Providence all season, and he also directed five shots towards the net. The defensive zone wasn't an issue either, and he played some crucial shifts late in the game when the game was still within reach for the Flyers. The head coach gave the center some props post-game, according to Fluto Shinzawa via The Athletic.

""He should have scored early on. That would have helped a little bit," Sturm said with a smile, referring to a high-quality snapper in the first period. "He was OK. We played a physical team over there with Philly coming in. He did OK. He had some good chances early on. I didn't mind his game."" Marco Sturm

Poitras isn't going to finish out the season as the Bruins' third-line center. Zacha and Lindholm aren't going anywhere and will be the top-six centers for the remainder of the season. Fraser Minten deserves top-six minutes, but he's going to slot into the third line for at least the 2025-26 season. Poitras isn't going to play on the fourth line.

Who knows what Poitras' long-term outlook is in Boston? He might project more as a winger if he wants a more significant role, as the center-ice position is quickly crowding. The only thing we do know is that the master player developer Sturm isn't ready to give up on the 21-year-old.