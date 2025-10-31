Massive Bruins injury overshadows pivotal overtime win over Sabres

It was one of those nights for the Boston Bruins. They played well at times, they were dominated at times, and they suffered a key injury during their game against the Buffalo Sabres at the TD Garden. The Bruins survived for a 4-3 overtime win over their division rivals when Marat Khusnutdinov scored the game-winning goal off a 3-on-1 in overtime.

MARAT WITH SOME MAGIC 🪄 pic.twitter.com/YE9oltSdrl — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 31, 2025

The Bruins have won three out of four games, but all the attention will now turn to Elias Lindholm and his second-period injury. Here are three observations from the Black and Gold's win that improved them to 6-7-0 on the season.

Bruins suffer injury Elias Lindholm

In the second period, Elias Lindholm was hit at center ice by Jordan Greenway and went down immediately. He was helped off the ice, in clear pain, and went down the runway to the locker room. It was clear that he was done for the night and most likely for some significant amount of time.

In the third period, the team announced on their X account that he was not returning to the game with a lower-body injury. The hit was not received well by the Bruins, and things got chippy at times, along with a lot of jawing.

Bruins survive third period meltdown

The writing was on the wall at the end of the second period that Buffalo was controlling the play, and it paid off with a Rasmus Dahlin goal. Mark Kastelic got the Bruins the two-goal lead back with a goal with 20 seconds left in the period, but the Sabres dominated the final 20 minutes.

Buffalo began the period with a power play, and they kept the pressure on relentlessly. The Bruins didn't help themselves with bad play in their own zone (where have we seen that before this year?), and it was only a matter of time before they allowed two goals. The game-tying goal from Alex Tuch was challenged by the Black and Gold, only to have the goal stand.

Joonas Korpsialo steals Bruins an overtime victory

There were some players who stuck out in the game, but the only reason the Bruins were able to get to overtime and have a chance to get a win was because of Joonas Korpisalo. He made big save after big save throughout the game and gave his team a chance to steal a win.

Korpisalo made 37 saves, all in regulation, and he made 13 in the first, 15 in the second, and 11 in the third. Some of the saves were at point-blank range and off rebounds he left. It was his second straight start in 48 hours, and it proved to be the right decision by Sturm.