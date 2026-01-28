Marco Sturm said what no NHL wanted to hear about Bruins' superstar forward

Stars are going to go through slumps in any sport. It's just part of the game. It seems like it happens more often than not in the NHL. That is understandable given how difficult it is to score at times. Heck, even Boston Bruins superstar David Pastrnak goes through slumps.

This year, it feels like he's going through some slumps putting the puck into the net, but he has been more of a playmaker than many expected. He seems to love setting up his teammates. A true team player and leader. When the Bruins signed forward Morgan Geekie a couple of years ago after the Seattle Kraken let him walk in free agency, little did many know the goal-scorer he was bound to become. Heck, not even Don Sweeney, if he's being honest.

Geekie has set career-highs in goals in the last couple of seasons, and he's well on his way to doing it again in 2025-26. However, he had been going through a big-time slump, going scoreless in 12 straight games before redirecting a Pastrnak shot on the power play against the Dallas Stars in a 6-2 blowout loss eight days ago. Little did anyone know that he was about to go another heater.

Marco Sturm's latest comments about Morgan Geekie could be bad news for the rest of the NHL

Geekie has been on a heater over the last week, and he topped it off on Tuesday night when he potted his 30th goal of the season early in the second period off a perfectly placed wrist shot for a 2-0 lead in what turned into a 3-2 overtime win over the Nashville Predators. Pastrnak won the game 15 seconds into overtime, but after the game, the talk was about Geekie, and head coach Marco Sturm had a comment that could be considered bad news for the rest of the league.

“Now, you can see, I think he’s enjoying the game again. I think that’s the biggest thing,” Sturm said. “He’s a happy camper right now.”

Again, sometimes it takes just a goal in a blowout or an empty-net goal to get a goal-scorer back on track. That seems like it was the case with Geekie. If he can stay hot until the Olympic Break, that is good news for the rest of the Black and Gold and not so much for the rest of the league.